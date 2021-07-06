Australian media reports the F1 Grand Prix is expected to be cancelled again this year

The Australian leg of the F1 GP was cancelled in 2020 and the reports are it'll be cancelled in 2021 also.

Was scheduled for Thursday, 18 November 2021 to Sunday, 21 November 2021





negotiations over a quarantine hub to give drivers and their teams exemptions from the strict two-week hotel isolation have now broken down

official announcement expected this afternoon (east coast Australia time)

Moto GP (that's the one where there are passing maneuvers) also looking unlikely to go ahead.











