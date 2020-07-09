Australian PM Morrison confirms will offer Hong Kong visas
Says is suspending the country's extradition treaty with HK
- will be extending visas by five years for skilled and graduate visa holders
- offering a pathway to permanent Australian residency
- looking at fresh incentives to attract export-oriented HK firms to relocate to Australia
Australia moves are in response to China's new security law
Earlier:
As I said earlier, this will not make China happy, expect retaliation in the form of trade moves.