Australian PM Morrison confirms will offer Hong Kong visas

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says is suspending the country's extradition treaty with HK

  • will be extending visas by five years for skilled and graduate visa holders
  • offering a pathway to permanent Australian residency 
  • looking at fresh incentives to attract export-oriented HK firms to relocate to Australia 
 Australia moves are in response to China's new security law

Earlier:
As I said earlier, this will not make China happy, expect retaliation in the form of trade moves. 


