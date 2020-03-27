Australian PM Morrison says government is preparing a 3rd tranche of economic aid

Also - the Prime Minister says authorities will quarantine all arrivals to Australia in hotels

For 2 weeks

The defence force will assist in quarantine enforcement

"By no later than midnight on Saturday, states and territories will be quarantining all arrivals in hotel and other accommodation facilities for two weeks."











Says he'll have more details in coming days. Which is good 'cause there was not much at all on the 3rd tranche news.





I suspect there will be further over the weekend. No one is getting much rest dealing with this crisis.





Comments also from Australia's Chief Medical Officer

just over 3000 cases in Australia now

"we are worried"

says we are still seeing significant numbers of returned travellers developing an infection and passing it on to their families



