Australian Prime Minister further clarifies what an 'essential' job is

This post is probably of more interest to our Australian readers.

PM Morrison has said before that an essential worker is anyone still working.





He said the same again yesterday:

"If you have a job in this economy, then that is an essential job, in my view, in terms of (the) running of the economy"

There has been criticism of illogical and unreasonable enforcement of far-reaching laws, not just in Australia. This from the UK, for example, showing folks are not going to abide by heavy-handed and unreasonable government imposition:

The number of people leaving their homes has risen in recent days, according to the latest polling, which also shows that the number of people self-isolating has dropped. It comes amid fears that the coronavirus lockdown is beginning to meet resistance as figures show an "uptick" in the number of people using transport.



That's via the UK Telegraph. Given the widely spread reputable health advice is that you are unlikely to catch or spread the virus when outside and taking reasonable precautions (social distancing, perhaps even wearing a mask) its unsurprising that the imposition of illogical 'don't leave your house' rules are being increasingly questioned.











