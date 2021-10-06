Australian services PMI barely changed in September, up 0.1 to 45.7
Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index in September to 45.7
- prior 45.6
Lockdown of nearly half of Australia's population impacting the services sector during the month. The country is slowly crawling out of the most severe of the restrictions, Q4 is shaping up for a better economic performance.
This completes the last of the five (six if you count the Markit Composite PMI separately) monthly PMIs from Australia