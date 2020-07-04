Australian state sees a coronavirus surge - 'strict lockdown' no going out in place

Cases of COVID-19 have been climbing all week in Australia's second most populous city of Melbourne.

The count of new cases has been hovering around 70 for the past days but the latest update is 108 new cases (biggest jump in more than 3 months).

Two more postcodes (a postcode covers multiple suburbs) have gone into lockdown

9 public housing towers have been placed in hard lockdown, no-one goes out, no-one goes in (essential services excepted), about 3000 residents confined to their homes.

Testing in the state is also surging, helping detect these outbreaks.





The more this accelerates the longer it will delay and slow economic recovery - some other states are extending their border closure measures.









Some other numbers from Asia:

Tokyo have around 130 new cases today

South Korea reporting +63







