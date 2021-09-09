Australian state NSW lays out 'Roadmap to Freedom
New South Wales is Australia's largest population state and is the epicentre of the country's current outbreak.Earlier post here:
Moves towards easing restrictions will have an economic benefit. Its a start.
Key highlights:
- Stay-at-home orders for adults who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be lifted from the Monday after NSW passes the 70 per cent double vaccination target
- Gatherings in the home and public spaces: Up to five visitors will be allowed in a home where all adults are vaccinated ... Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings.
- Venues including hospitality, retail stores and gyms will reopen subject to density restrictions
- Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open subject to density restrictions
NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian: