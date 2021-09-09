Australian state NSW lays out 'Roadmap to Freedom

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New South Wales is Australia's largest population state and is the epicentre of the country's current outbreak.

Earlier post here:
The government of the state has unveiled its 'Roadmap to freedom ... for the fully vaccinated' (bolding mine ... a lot of the disgruntled will be upset, they'll have to deal with it).

Moves towards easing restrictions will have an economic benefit. Its a start.
Key highlights:
  • Stay-at-home orders for adults who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be lifted from the Monday after NSW passes the 70 per cent double vaccination target
  • Gatherings in the home and public spaces: Up to five visitors will be allowed in a home where all adults are vaccinated ... Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings.
  • Venues including hospitality, retail stores and gyms will reopen subject to density restrictions
  • Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open subject to density restrictions

NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian:
NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose