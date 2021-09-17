Australian state NSW moves towards welcoming back international travel

Compulsory hotel quarantine to be wound back in largest population state New South Wales.

Home quarantine for only 7 days is to be introduced for more than 100 people. These must be vaccinated with Australian approved vaccines. there will be checks in place to ensure quarantine requirements are being met.





This is coming into play as the state moves towards an 80% double vaccinated target. Once this is hit there will be further restrictions removed. Projections have 80% double dosed around October 21.









NSW recorded 1284 new local cases for the previous 24 hours

Victoria, Australia's second-largest population state, had 510 new local cases reported today (for the previous 24 hours. Vic is going to take longer to get to its targets on vaccinations (80% double dosed projected around November 4) but has removed some restrictions (minor easing) already. A 'roadmap' out will be released on Sunday (19th September).

Economimc growth is expected to bounce back as easing occur. Q3 GDP will be negative, the race is on to ensure Q4 will be better.















