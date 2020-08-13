Australian state Victoria reports 372 new cases of COVID-19

And another 14 deaths added to the coronavirus toll.

Update for the previous 24 hours from state officials.





Victoria is Australia's second most populous state. Its capital city, Melbourne, is the country's second most populous city (population circa 4.9m).





The second round of lock down restrictions in the state include a mandatory mask wearing order (while outside home). Melbourne also has a night time curfew (8pm to 5am). The restrictions have managed to lower the daily case count coming through from 700+ figures as recently as last week.















