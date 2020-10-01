Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine will not be ready until 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel statements on Wednesday, carried in the Financial Times overnight ICYMI. 

  • will not seek emergency authorization for Food and Drug Administration approval for its vaccine to use in frontline medical workers and at-risk individuals until Nov. 25 at the earliest.
  • company would not seek FDA approval for use in the general population until late January
  • If the vaccine is proven safe and effective, approval is unlikely to come until at least late March or early April
Link to FT, may be gated. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose