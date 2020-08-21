Baker Hughes oil rigs 183 vs. 172 last week

Total rigs moved to 254 from 244 last week. This is the 1st increase in 24 weeks.



Oil rigs rose by 11 to 183 from 172 last week. This is the largest weekly gain since January



Gas rigs fell by 1 on the week to 69 from 70 last week



The oil rigs reached the lowest level since 2005 last week. The move up to 183 is the highest since July 3 when rigs came in at 185.











Crude oil is trading at $41.65 for the October contract. That is little changed to the pre-release level.





Looking at the daily chart below, the contract remains above its 50 day average at $40.95 (white moving average line in the chart below) and below its 200 day moving average of $43.41. The range since August 6 as a low $41.33 and a high of $43.29. The low today reached $41.46 just above the low of that range.







In between the moving averages sits the 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range which comes in at even $42. As I type, the price has moved higher and currently trades at $42 - right at that 50% level. Get above and we could see further upside momentum.







At some point, the ups and downs will cease and we will get a break. The moving averages will represent key breakpoints. Focus on those levels.









