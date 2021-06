Baker Hughes rig count for June 25, 2021

Oil rigs 372 versus 373 last week.

Gas rigs 98 versus 97 last week.



Total rig count 470 versus 470 last week



The price of WTI crude oil futures is remaining steady near $74.08. The high for the day reached the $74.18. That was just short of the $74 and 27 high from Wednesday's trade (and the highest level since October 2018).