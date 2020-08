Crude oil futures are trading at $41.66







The expectations for oil rigs is 170 vs. 172 last week. The total rig estimate is for 239 vs. 244 last week.

Crude oil futures are moving a sharply lower today with the October contract trading at $41.66, down $-1.16 or -2.71%. The move lower has taken the price back below the 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range for that contract. That level comes in at $42.