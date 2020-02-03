Barnier: We don't want UK divergence from EU rules to result in unfair competition
In other words, he's telling the UK they won't get the deal that they wantJust take note that UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, will also be giving a speech later today to outline what the UK will be seeking from trade negotiations.
Essentially, expect more chest beating from both sides over the coming days/weeks before the first few rounds of negotiations begin. Then we will start to see how things will really play out over the next few months.