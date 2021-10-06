BBC report that Intel is not considering a UK factory due to Brexit
The BBC with comments from the Intel CEO, says the firm is no longer considering building a factory in the UK after the country left the EU
- "we're looking at EU countries and getting support from the EU"
More:
- Intel is investing up to $95bn on opening and upgrading semiconductor plants in Europe over the next 10 years
- "... we now have about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe 10 different countries.
- We're hopeful that we'll get to agreement on a site, as well as support from the EU... before the end of this year."
On the current shortage of chips ... the outlook is not particularly birght
- "Just everything is short right now. And even as I and my peers in the industry are working like crazy to catch up, it's going to be a while."
- He said things would "incrementally" improve next year but were unlikely to stabilise until 2023.