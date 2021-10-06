BBC report that Intel is not considering a UK factory due to Brexit

The BBC with comments from the Intel CEO, says the firm is no longer considering building a factory in the UK after the country left the EU

"we're looking at EU countries and getting support from the EU"

More:

Intel is investing up to $95bn on opening and upgrading semiconductor plants in Europe over the next 10 years

"... we now have about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe 10 different countries.

We're hopeful that we'll get to agreement on a site, as well as support from the EU... before the end of this year."





On the current shortage of chips ... the outlook is not particularly birght

"Just everything is short right now. And even as I and my peers in the industry are working like crazy to catch up, it's going to be a while."

He said things would "incrementally" improve next year but were unlikely to stabilise until 2023.



