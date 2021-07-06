Biden closely watching the OPEC+ negotiations

Higher oil prices threaten to derail the recovery and increase inflation

The White House is saying:





Biden administration is closely monitoring OPEC+ negotiations



Has had a number of high level conversations with OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and others



US is encouraged by ongoing OPEC talks







Crude oil prices are currently trading at $73.49. The high price reached the $76.98. That was the highest level going back to 2014 after taking out the 2018 high of $76.88. The low price has extended to $72.94 today.

Runaway will prices could threaten the global recovery and increase inflation at the same time.