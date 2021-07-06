Biden closely watching the OPEC+ negotiations

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Higher oil prices threaten to derail the recovery and increase inflation

The White House is saying:

  • Biden administration is closely monitoring OPEC+ negotiations
  • Has had a number of high level conversations with OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and others
  • US is encouraged by ongoing OPEC talks
Runaway will prices could threaten the global recovery and increase inflation at the same time.

Crude oil prices are currently trading at $73.49. The high price reached the $76.98. That was the highest level going back to 2014 after taking out the 2018 high of $76.88. The low price has extended to $72.94 today.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose