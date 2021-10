Comment from the President





This isn't a surprise but it's an acknowledgement that Biden is now aiming lower.







"We're not going to get $3.5 trillion. We'll get less than that. But we're going to get it. And we're going to come back and get the rest," Biden said.





Perhaps the "we're going to get it" portion is the most relevant part, though that's likely bravado. Manchin appears to be game to horse trade but Sinema is a wild card.