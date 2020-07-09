Biden: Now is the time to build a new American economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Biden gives economic policy speech in Pennsylvania


  • US has the opportunity to confront key challenges
  • now is the time to focus on building a new American economy
  • Trump to deliver on healthcare, infrastructure
  • accuses Trump of walking away from the pandemic crisis
  • Trump is focused on stock market, not working people
  • Wall Street bankers and CEOs didn't build America
  • labor unions are able to deal with abuse of power
  • ending the era of shareholder capitalism is overdue
  • he'll outlined infrastructure, energy plan next week
  • Fed also approve pay for essential workers
  • US school teachers need proper pay, appreciation
  • promises to deal with the deep wound of systematic racism
  • Trump is determined to drive Americans apart: to keep his base intact

