Biden: Now is the time to build a new American economy
Biden gives economic policy speech in Pennsylvania
- US has the opportunity to confront key challenges
- now is the time to focus on building a new American economy
- Trump to deliver on healthcare, infrastructure
- accuses Trump of walking away from the pandemic crisis
- Trump is focused on stock market, not working people
- Wall Street bankers and CEOs didn't build America
- labor unions are able to deal with abuse of power
- ending the era of shareholder capitalism is overdue
- he'll outlined infrastructure, energy plan next week
- Fed also approve pay for essential workers
- US school teachers need proper pay, appreciation
- promises to deal with the deep wound of systematic racism
- Trump is determined to drive Americans apart: to keep his base intact
