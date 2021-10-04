Biden: The US always pays its debt

Raising the debt limit is about paying off old debts, not about new spending



Republicans are being reckless and dangerous on the debt ceiling

We have to raise the debt ceiling in part due to reckless policies under the Trump administration

Says he's asking Republicans not to use procedural tricks not to raise the debt ceiling

Tells Republicans to get out of the way

"If you don't want to help save the country, get out of the way so you don't destroy it," he says. "They need to stop playing Russian roulette with the American economy."





This charade is going to go on for a little while longer. Pray that it causes a real panic in markets because that would be an incredible dip to buy. The US isn't going to default.

