Biden to have Townhall in Philadelphia on October 15

Townhall to the moderated by George Stephanopoulos

In lieu of the debate with Pres. Trump scheduled for October 15, Dem presidential candidate Biden will conduct a Townhall in Philadelphia. The debate commission had proposed a virtual debate, but that format was rejected by Pres. Trump who has said that he would conduct a rally instead.





The Townhall meeting will be moderated by ABC's George Stephanopoulos.





The site for the Trump rally has not been decided.





Both candidates are now scheduled to meet face-to-face on October 22 and again on October 29 before the November 3 election.

