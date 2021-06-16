Biden told Putin how he will respond to specific types of Russian actions

We discussed in detail the next steps on arms control measures

He told Putin that critical infrastructure should be off limits

We agreed to ask experts to work on specific understandings about what's off limits on cyber

Says meeting with Putin was pretty straightforward. Tone was good and positive

"I did what I came to do" in meeting

US and Russia agreed that nuclear war cannot be won and shouldn't be fought

Biden says he asked Putin how he would feel if Russia's oilfields were hit by ransomware

There's nothing that is going to move markets here.





