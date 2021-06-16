Biden told Putin how he will respond to specific types of Russian actions
Biden comments after meeting with Putin
- We discussed in detail the next steps on arms control measures
- He told Putin that critical infrastructure should be off limits
- We agreed to ask experts to work on specific understandings about what's off limits on cyber
- Says meeting with Putin was pretty straightforward. Tone was good and positive
- "I did what I came to do" in meeting
- US and Russia agreed that nuclear war cannot be won and shouldn't be fought
- Biden says he asked Putin how he would feel if Russia's oilfields were hit by ransomware
There's nothing that is going to move markets here.