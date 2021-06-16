Biden told Putin how he will respond to specific types of Russian actions

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Biden comments after meeting with Putin

Biden comments after meeting with Putin
  • We discussed in detail the next steps on arms control measures
  • He told Putin that critical infrastructure should be off limits
  • We agreed to ask experts to work on specific understandings about what's off limits on cyber
  • Says meeting with Putin was pretty straightforward. Tone was good and positive
  • "I did what I came to do" in meeting
  • US and Russia agreed that nuclear war cannot be won and shouldn't be fought
  • Biden says he asked Putin how he would feel if Russia's oilfields were hit by ransomware
There's nothing that is going to move markets here.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose