Big slate of economic data coming up

Five US reports due at the bottom of the hour

Strap in because we have a full slate of economic data to come at 1320 GMT (8:30 am ET). Five US reports will be released at the same time:

  • Initial jobless claims
  • Durable goods orders
  • The third look at Q1 GDP
  • Advance goods trade balance
  • Wholesale inventories
Claims and durable goods are most-likely to be the market movers. The US dollar is very quiet at the moment but the mood is positive with US equity futures pointing towards fresh records.

