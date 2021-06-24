Big slate of economic data coming up
Five US reports due at the bottom of the hour
Strap in because we have a full slate of economic data to come at 1320 GMT (8:30 am ET). Five US reports will be released at the same time:
- Initial jobless claims
- Durable goods orders
- The third look at Q1 GDP
- Advance goods trade balance
- Wholesale inventories
Claims and durable goods are most-likely to be the market movers. The US dollar is very quiet at the moment but the mood is positive with US equity futures pointing towards fresh records.