Bitcoin put in a classic technical reversal yesterday

The news that he People's Bank of China is actively discouraging crypto investments sent BTCUSD down through $30,000. However, the daily close showed a classic pin bar reversal.


  • The close was bullish
  • Space to the right (lots of empty spcae)
  • Opens up a test of $40,000

BTC can be a very technical market at times. 

Here is my interview with Bloomberg talking about Bitcoin yesterday and how important the daily close was going to be. 

The video is in Arabic. 



