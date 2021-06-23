Bitcoin put in a classic technical reversal yesterday

BTC





The news that he People's Bank of China is actively discouraging crypto investments sent BTCUSD down through $30,000. However, the daily close showed a classic pin bar reversal.









The close was bullish

Opens up a test of $40,000





BTC can be a very technical market at times.









Here is my interview with Bloomberg talking about Bitcoin yesterday and how important the daily close was going to be.





The video is in Arabic.











