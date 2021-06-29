BlackRock wary on US stockmarkets - point to risks from higher taxes, peak growth

The research note says better opportunities in developed markets are seen outside the U.S.

prefer stock in Europe and Japan

these are better positioned to capture the economic restart over the tactical horizon, as the powerful restart broadens out

potentially higher taxes (point to the potential for a 28% corp tax, 21% global minimum tax although the firm do not expect these high levels to be hit) and more regulations could pose challenges to the strong performance of U.S. stocks.

still favour US small and medium-cap companies, won't be hit as as hard by a rise in tax as will large multi-nationals

Despite all the research and recommendations ... check this ... on a six to 12-month horizon BlackRock strategists are

overweight U.S. and U.K. equities

neutral euro-area

and underweight Japan

Do as they say not as they do? Go figure.

---

The BlackRock Investment Institute is basically a research area of the firm.







