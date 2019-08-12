BoA / ML on recession - worried the US economy has run out of luck

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Snippets from a Bank of America / Merrill Lynch client note on their US outlook

We now have a number of early indicators starting to signal heightened risk of recession. Our official model has the probability of a recession over the next 12 months only pegged at about 20%, but our subjective call based on the slew of data and events leads us to believe it is closer to a 1-in-3 chance.

Our baseline is that this is simply the third mini-cycle in this expansion and that the economy will return to above-trend growth at the end of next year after a soft patch
However, we are worried that the economy will not be as lucky this time around for a few reasons: 
  1. later stages in the cycle - the economy has returned to full capacity and we no longer have "easy growth"; 
  2. monetary policy tools are limited; 
  3. there is a persistent external shock hitting the global economy - the trade war - creating high uncertainty across the global economy.

    As we have consistently noted, expansions do not die of old age, but they can die from a policy mistake. And we are ripe for a policy mistake today.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose