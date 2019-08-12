BoA / ML on recession - worried the US economy has run out of luck

Snippets from a Bank of America / Merrill Lynch client note on their US outlook

We now have a number of early indicators starting to signal heightened risk of recession. Our official model has the probability of a recession over the next 12 months only pegged at about 20%, but our subjective call based on the slew of data and events leads us to believe it is closer to a 1-in-3 chance.







Our baseline is that this is simply the third mini-cycle in this expansion and that the economy will return to above-trend growth at the end of next year after a soft patch

However, we are worried that the economy will not be as lucky this time around for a few reasons: