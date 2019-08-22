Bond yields recover some ground amid better-than-expected euro area data

10-year Treasury yields climb by more than 2 bps

Yields are higher across the curve and we're seeing 10-year Treasury yields hold only down by 1 bps currently, after having been weaker by more than 3 bps before the release of the French and German PMI data for August.





Both data points beat out expectations, helping to ease concerns about a cliff-edge drop in the euro area economy in Q3 for the most part. However, Germany's manufacturing sector remains at recession-like levels while the weakness is starting to spill over into the services sector (which recorded a seven-month low reading).





Given that, I find it tough to be entirely optimistic about the data beats earlier but at least it should provide a bit part relief for the euro and risk assets in the mean time.