Bonds give a big chunk back

Long end leads yields higher





It's always easier to make sense of markets in hindsight and with bonds, it increasingly looks like the last leg was a short squeeze. The coup de grace was early today when 30-year yields fell to 1.92%.





They've since jumped all the way to 2.10%. That's still some ways back to 2.22% before the Fed but it underscores how the market might now have shifted that much since last Wednesday's surprise.



