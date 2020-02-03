Brexit: Barnier says EU, UK to hold nine negotiating rounds by October this year

Barnier reiterates that more than ten months is needed to reach a deal

That means that both sides should be meeting up once a month at the very least to hash things out over a future trade relationship. I have a feeling that is just too little as both sides have a lot of ground to cover and I wouldn't expect things to be smooth sailing.

But hey, we'll see. Maybe they'll surprise us... not. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock.
