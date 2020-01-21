Brexit - EU to offer the UK a trade deal on worse terms than with Canada, Japan & others

An ICYMI from the UK press (Tele), reporting on an harsh stance from the European Union

preparing to offer the UK a trade deal on tougher terms than its deals with Canada, Japan and a host of other leading trade partners

European Commission has warned EU member states that it would be a mistake to allow some UK industry bodies to be allowed to certify that goods conform to EU standards

The so-called Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) are granted to other key EU trade partners to facilitate the smooth movement of goods in key sectors, but could be withheld from the UK if it only seeks a basic trade deal.





