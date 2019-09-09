The "how" in extending Article 50 is starting to gain a lot of attention as we begin the new week









However, there has been talk that the government will look at all ways to circumvent the law with Cabinet members even saying that they will "test the law to its limits".





As it stands, such an ingenuine approach may land the government in trouble if they choose to do so. As mentioned earlier, one of the ideas being floated is that the government may attach a secondary letter to the extension request.





That letter is to outline that the government does not want a Brexit extension and would appeal to European leaders to reject the accompanying request.





Latest news now is that former Supreme Court judge, Lord Sumption, has voiced out that a "double letter" ploy would likely to be illegal. That presents real complications for the government if they pursue this route in the coming weeks.





That said, there is still plenty of time between now and 19 October so don't expect this to be the latest twist in the Brexit plot. There's going to be many more surprises during the next month before we get to the government requesting an extension, that's for sure.

It is pretty much a given now that the Brexit delay bill will be turned into law later today and that would enforce the government to request for an extension to Article 50 until 31 January 2020 if a Brexit deal cannot be reached by 19 October.