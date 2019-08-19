Barclays assess Brexit impacts: GBP, house prices to fall, inflation to rise and a recession
A few snippets from Barclays on what they see the impact of a no deal Brexit
- GBP fall
- trade barriers
- rate cuts from the Bank of England
- a housing market slowdown
- a shallow recession
- negative consumer sentiment
- and additional fiscal stimulus
Given this is Forexlive, I'll bypass the other consequences to for a little more on GBP:
- estimated (late July) … cumulative move in trade-weighted GBP would be 4-8% in a no-deal exit
- Since then, the currency has depreciated around 3%
- If we assume the top end of the 4-8% range, we therefore need to factor in an additional 5% FX depreciation