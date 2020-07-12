UK govmt minister warns Brexit is coming "regardless of the type of agreement we reach with the EU”

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove spoke on Sunday



He said progress was being made in trade talks with the EU, but sill a ways to go, divisions still.





Nevertheless:

"At the end of this year we are leaving the single market and Customs Union regardless of the type of agreement we reach with the EU"

"This will bring changes and significant opportunities for which we all need to prepare"





To help business and individuals prepare the government has launched a feel good propaganda an information campaign titled: "The UK's new start: let's get going."







