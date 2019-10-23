Brexit: Johnson and Corbyn reportedly said to be meeting to discuss a new programme motion

Author: Justin Low

According to The Times' political editor, Francis Elliott

The pound has inched a little higher on the headlines as it pares losses for the day. Cable up to 1.2870 now from 1.2850 earlier.

I'm quite curious as to what they are looking to achieve with the meeting but I would argue that Corbyn will surely not do Johnson any favours, vice versa.
Update: Reuters backs up the story here, citing a Labour source saying the same.

