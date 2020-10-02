Brexit: Johnson call reportedly expected to be a plea for the EU to move into the final lap of trade talks

The Times reports on the matter

The report says that the call by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, to European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is one to get the EU to move into "the tunnel" following the negotiations that have taken place in the past week.





A source cited in the report (may be gated) says that "this is a good sign and I hope there will be forthcoming signals on the two main outstanding issues, fisheries and state aid".





Well, that's a positive take on the matter but we'll see how things play out. Remember, there's still the outstanding issue of the internal market bill so I reckon that it isn't going to be as straightforward as what the UK might think.