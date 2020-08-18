Brexit talks look set to hit another roadblock, this time over truck access to the EU

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Financial Times report that Brexit trade talks set to stall again over British truckers' EU access

  • Brussels warns that UK demands on haulage are too close to single-market rights

Brussels has rejected the UK's opening demands for continued wide-ranging access to the EU for British truckers

This is just one of the points upon which negotiations will stall. Fishing rights, state subsidies are others. Talks are this week between the two sides. 


