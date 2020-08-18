Brexit talks look set to hit another roadblock, this time over truck access to the EU
The Financial Times report that Brexit trade talks set to stall again over British truckers' EU access
Brussels warns that UK demands on haulage are too close to single-market rights
Brussels has rejected the UK's opening demands for continued wide-ranging access to the EU for British truckers
This is just one of the points upon which negotiations will stall. Fishing rights, state subsidies are others. Talks are this week between the two sides.
Here is the link for more.