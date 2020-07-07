Brexit - UK PM Johnson says UK ready to exit without EU trade deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Merkel on a call on Tuesday

The UK PM said he is ready to go without a trade deal with the EU

Headlines via Reuters:
  • discussed the global coronavirus response, foreign policy and Britain's future relationship with the EU 
  • Johnson underlined to Merkel the UK's commitment to find an early agreement out of the intensified talks process 
  • Johnson noted the UK equally would be ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if an agreement could not be reached





