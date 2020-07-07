Brexit - UK PM Johnson says UK ready to exit without EU trade deal
Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Merkel on a call on Tuesday
The UK PM said he is ready to go without a trade deal with the EU
Headlines via Reuters:
- discussed the global coronavirus response, foreign policy and Britain's future relationship with the EU
- Johnson underlined to Merkel the UK's commitment to find an early agreement out of the intensified talks process
- Johnson noted the UK equally would be ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if an agreement could not be reached