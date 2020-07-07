Brexit - UK PM Johnson says UK ready to exit without EU trade deal

Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Merkel on a call on Tuesday

The UK PM said he is ready to go without a trade deal with the EU





Headlines via Reuters:

discussed the global coronavirus response, foreign policy and Britain's future relationship with the EU

Johnson underlined to Merkel the UK's commitment to find an early agreement out of the intensified talks process

Johnson noted the UK equally would be ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if an agreement could not be reached









