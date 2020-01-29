British Airways suspends bookings of direct flights to China until March
In response to the coronavirus outbreak situationThe airline has halted bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China.
They are still offering connecting flights though, with the layover being in Hong Kong (mostly) before passengers have to continue with a different airline.
Reuters tried to get in contact with BA on the matter, but a spokeswoman just said that they were "assessing the situation".
If we do see more airlines and countries take more drastic measures, expect that to weigh further on the Chinese economy and in turn, the global economy to start the year.