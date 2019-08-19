Broker with 10-year experience offers clear advantages

If a customer chooses a provider with vast experience and a wide clientele, he or she relies on its apparent advantages. A provider of financial services is no exception.

To begin with, a company with international recognition cherishes its reputation. So, it will never downgrade the quality of its services and products. Could you imagine yourself shopping online at a popular marketplace?

A price is the first criterion for your judgment. What is the second one? Of course, you pay attention to how much time the seller has been operating in the market. Then, you consider feedback and trade volumes. The same criteria can be applied to the forex market.

InstaForex was founded in 2007. At present, it acts in the interests of almost 10 million traders worldwide.

The broker gives priority to providing every client with a full range of services at all stages of work, starting from registration of an account and ending up with profit withdrawal.

Trading conditions with InstaForex are recognized as highly beneficial on a global scale. Over 300 trading instruments are available to its clients.

Every company within InstaForex group gives clients' needs top priority. The broker has been providinging quality and efficient services and products for over 10 years.

That is why InstaForex stands out as the leader in the forex industry. Moreover, the company offers weighty advantages over younger brokers.

InstaForex is proud to say that for 12 years on Forex it has amassed a large collection of awards from reputable business periodicals and international expositions.

InstaForex brand has been acknowledged to be No 1 in Asia and Europe, the most innovative broker, and the company with the most exciting prospects on Forex.

Now let's find out what particular advantages have been offered by the broker for over 10 years.

A large arsenal of trading instruments is certainly a plus. Nowadays, a client can choose from more than 300 trading instruments such as currency pairs, futures, stocks, spot gold, spot silver, CFDs on global stock indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ Composite, FTSE 100, Euronext 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, the US dollar index, bitcoin etc.

Besides, let us introduce you hit services which were launched 8 years ago exactly by InstaForex. The ForexCopy service helps traders make money from valuable experience of forex professionals. The system enables traders to duplicate deals and make profits.

For clients' convenience, the company compiles a rating of popular traders based on 20 criteria. So, it is easy to pick up a trader and automatically copy his or her deals. Importantly, client's money remains in his or her account and a deal can be canceled anytime.

Everything you need to know about PAMM

PAMM system by InstaForex is bound to attract clients' attention. With this innovative service, a trader can manage funds of several investors. In essence, this service is beneficial both to PAMM investors, who gain profits without trading on their own, and PAMM traders, who receive commissions for their trust management of investment. So, PAMM system by InstaForex ensures ultimate convenience both for traders and investors.

In response to the enormous popularity of cryptocurrencies, InstaForex has included them in its list of trading instruments. Forex beginners are given the opportunity to practice trading cryptocurrencies on a demo account.

Seasoned traders are offered comfortable leverage and CFDs on cryptocurrencies. Besides, clients are equipped with analytical reviews from professionals and fresh news on crypto markets. Get to know all available information and plunge into trading cryptocurrencies right now!

InstaForex clients can enjoy the unprecedented loyalty of the broker. They have got used to a wide choice of tailor-made bonuses.

InstaForex offers several deposit bonuses ranging from 30% to 100% of a deposit amount. Make sure you learn carefully conditions for getting bonuses and choose the best one to suit your needs. Moreover, the broker runs regular prize draws for trading accounts deposited with at least $3,000.

InstaForex clients make good use of analytical reviews. The team of analysts provide them with intellectual support literally 24 hours a day.

Trading Forex cannot be truly efficient without quality market analysis. The special section contains forecasts, reviews, expert articles, as well as technical and fundamental analysis.

With materials produced by InstaForex team of analysts, clients keep track of the latest developments in financial markets, being aware of ongoing trends.

Leverage

Leverage helps traders increase returns of their investment. Depending on a strategy of money management, a trader decides on a suitable leverage size. InstaForex gives its clients the unique opportunity to choose from an ample range of leverage from 1:1 to 1:1,000. Using the mechanism of borrowed capital wisely, traders are able to boost their profits.

Easy deposits & withdrawals

InstaForex offers perfectly comfortable conditions for depositing an account and withdrawing money. Feel free to choose from a wide variety of payment methods: popular e-wallets, wire transfers, payment kiosks, and cash. InstaForex guarantees transparency of all transactions, no matter which method a client prefers.

Contests and campaigns

InstaForex is a permanent leader in terms of a prize pool among other brokers. The company frequently arranges various contests and campaigns both for professional and novice traders. Here you can find all information about contests and promo campaigns by InstaForex.

Everyone can pick the one in the appropriate format. Participation in such events is a great opportunity to manifest trading skills and fight for gorgeous prizes.

To sum up, this review confirms the fact that precious experience, a long period of market activities, flawless business reputation, and a wide clientele are the key criteria for choosing a service provider in financial markets.

Indeed, such a heavyweight company will never dare to offer an experimental service to its clients and will never put its reputation at stake. InstaForex belongs to the 10+ brokers par excellence with a customer base expanding nonstop year after year.

The decision to choose InstaForex as a guide and partner on Forex is sure to prove a trader's great vision for long years ahead.

This article was submitted by InstaForex.