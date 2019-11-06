Buy EUR/USD on a break of 1.12; sell if trade talks break down - SocGen

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's the trade in the euro

Societe Generale Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and stays sidelined in the near-term.

"EUR/USD remains firmly in the bottom half of the last 5 years' range, but the trade-weighted euro is only about 1% lower than it was 5 years ago, when the ECB was ramping up its policies to weaken the currency and hadn't yet unveiled January 29015's bazooka. The EUR/CNY rate (the bilateral rate with the biggest single share in the basket) is higher than it was 5 years ago. That higher EUR/CNY rate significantly limits the potential upside for EUR/USD, unless we see USD/CNY fall back. The last week hasn't seen the euro able to break through its 200-day average, or any other technical/psychological barrier, but the fall back in USD/CNY does provide support on the downside for the euro," SocGen notes.

 "However, if a US/Chinese trade deal results in a narrower trading range for USD/CNY, it will also limit the possible range for EUR/USD going forwards. In the meantime, EUR/USD is a buy if it can break 1.12, and a sell if the US/Chinese trade talks break down," SocGen adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose