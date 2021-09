Fixing demand lifts cable to a two-week high





It's been a one-way trip for GBP/USD this week and that's continuing into Friday's London fix.







The August 10 high is 1.3888 but that's not a particularly notable level. Greg highlighted 1.3877 as a potential area of resistance.





On the downside, the 200dma is now support at 1.3809. The 100dma is up at 1.3918.