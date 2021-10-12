Cable makes a move to the upside in a sign of better risk tone

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cable at the highs of the day

Cable and the commodity currencies are once again moving in tandem. The group is near the highs of the day, led by a quick move in GBP in the past few minutes.

S&P 500 futures are now in slightly positive territory, up 32 points from the Asian lows.

Next to go could be USD/JPY as Treasury yields begin to tick higher. The economic calendar won't be a big factor today but we'll hear from the Fed's Clarinda, Bostic and Bowman.

