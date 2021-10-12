Cable makes a move to the upside in a sign of better risk tone
Cable at the highs of the day
Cable and the commodity currencies are once again moving in tandem. The group is near the highs of the day, led by a quick move in GBP in the past few minutes.
S&P 500 futures are now in slightly positive territory, up 32 points from the Asian lows.
Next to go could be USD/JPY as Treasury yields begin to tick higher. The economic calendar won't be a big factor today but we'll hear from the Fed's Clarinda, Bostic and Bowman.