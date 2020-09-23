CAD PM Trudeau says 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections underway, Fall could be much worse than Spring
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- says second wave of coronavirus is already under way in four biggest provinces, autumn "could be much worse" than the spring
- we can afford extra spending to tackle pandemic because interest rates are low
- doing less would mean a slower recovery and bigger deficits in the long run
- in the long run we will invest in a fiscally sustainable way, investing for our recovery must be done responsibly
Headlines via Reuters