CAD PM Trudeau says 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections underway, Fall could be much worse than Spring

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

  •  says second wave of coronavirus is already under way in four biggest provinces, autumn "could be much worse" than the spring  
  • we can afford extra spending to tackle pandemic because interest rates are low  
  • doing less would mean a slower recovery and bigger deficits in the long run  
  • in the long run we will invest in a fiscally sustainable way, investing for our recovery must be done responsibly
Headlines via Reuters

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose