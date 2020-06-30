California cases rise 2.9% vs 2.8% 7 day average

As the number of cases rise, the corresponding spike in deaths is lagging. The 14 day average of the deaths is at 59 with 44 new deaths announced today. For cases, the 14 day average is 4764 while new cases at 6367 remain well above that MA level. Will the deaths spike? The hospitalizations - up 6.3%- is another troubling statistic that could/should lead to more deaths on a lag.