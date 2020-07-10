California reports 7,798 coronavirus cases vs 7,031 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

California cases near the 7-day average

  • Deaths 140 vs 149 yesterday
The numbers are from the Washington Post. The jump in deaths this week is worrisome. At first it looked like some give-back from the long weekend but now it appears to be more-persistent.



