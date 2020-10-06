Canada August trade balance -2.45B vs -2.00B expected
Canada August 2020 trade balance data
- Prior was -$2.45B
- Exports $44.93B vs $45.43B prior
- Imports $47.38B vs $47.88B prior
- Imports -1.2%
- Exports -1.0%
- Imports -5.1% since Feb
- Exports -7.0% since Feb
Exports of exports of motor vehicles and parts fell 6.8% while exports of forestry products and building and packaging materials rose 7.6%, led by lumber.
The Canadian dollar climbed in August so this picture is better than it looks. In US dollar terms, Canadian exports rose 1.0% and imports were up 0.8%.