Canada August trade balance -2.45B vs -2.00B expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada August 2020 trade balance data

trade balance data
  • Prior was -$2.45B
  • Exports $44.93B vs $45.43B prior
  • Imports $47.38B vs $47.88B prior
  • Imports -1.2%
  • Exports -1.0%
  • Imports -5.1% since Feb
  • Exports -7.0% since Feb
Exports of exports of motor vehicles and parts fell 6.8% while exports of forestry products and building and packaging materials rose 7.6%, led by lumber.

The Canadian dollar climbed in August so this picture is better than it looks. In US dollar terms, Canadian exports rose 1.0% and imports were up 0.8%.
