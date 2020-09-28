Canada coronavirus - Quebec's two big cities are stepping up lockdown restrictions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The premier of the province announcing tighter limits to combat the renewed COVID-19 wave. From October 1:

  • No guests in homes (some exceptions for essential help)
  • Bars, casinos, restaurants will close (excepting delivery)
  • Museums, libraries shut
Montreal and Quebec City.




