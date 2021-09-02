Canada July international merchandise trade balance +0.78B vs +$1.40B expected

Canadian trade balance data for July 2021:

Canada international merchandise trade balance chart
  • Prior was +$3.23B
  • Exports $53.75B vs $53.76B prior -- record high
  • Imports $52.97B vs $50.53B prior
Statistics Canada's first estimate of July GDP was a big disappointment and this will add to the drag. The good news is that the miss came on a 4.2% rise in imports and two-thirds of that was motor vehicles and parts, which will add to production and will be re-exported. I would expect a solid bounce back in Aug-Sept.

On the exports side, forestry products fell 12.7% with lumber -23.6% on falling prices. Without that, exports would have risen 2.0%.  There's more of that in the pipeline with lumber prices falling further in August.

