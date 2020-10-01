Canada Sept Markit manufacturing PMI 56.0 vs 55.1 prior
Canada Sept manufacturing survey
That's a good improvement above an already-healthy level. The release showed strong new orders and production but the highest inflationary pressures in almost two years.
Commenting on the latest survey results, Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit, said:
"Overall, the health of the Canadian manufacturing sector continued to strengthen in September, as has been the case throughout the third quarter. Conditions improved at the fastest pace in over two years, helped by a solid upturn in manufacturing sales at both domestic and foreign clients."A strong increase in workforce numbers also suggested a commitment towards expanding production schedules in the months to come.For the moment, Canadian manufacturers continue to report positive sentiment, which was the highest in over a year."However, not all is well, with supply chain disruption hampering stock building, as vendor performance deteriorated at rates only seen in the last six months. Inflationary pressures were the highest in nearly two years, while stocks of purchases and finished goods were depleted further amid insufficient capacity