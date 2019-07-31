Canada May GDP +0.2% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian May 2019 GDP data:

Canada GDP chart
  • Prior was +0.3%
  • y/y GDP +1.4% vs +1.3% exp
  • Goods +0.6%
  • Services +0.1%
  • 13 of 20 industrial sectors expanded
  • Manufacturing +1.2% m/m
  • Transport equipment +5.7% on strong motor vehicle production
  • Construction +0.9%
  • Residential construction +2.2% (strongest in more than a year)
  • Wholesale trade -1.4%
  • Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction -0.8%
Percentage points added/lost to monthly GDP:
  • Manufacturing +0.13
  • Construction +0.06
  • Mining -0.06
  • Wholesale trade -0.07
  • Transportation +0.05

The monthly sequential rise has been +0.5%, +0.3% and +0.2%, which is a solid three-month stretch after a poor start to the year. However the momentum is slowing.

The details of the report have some strong points. The softness in energy was temporary on maintenance and will bounce back in June and the dip in wholesale trade was after four months of growth.
Canada GDP May industries
 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose