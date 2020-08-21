Canada retail sales, Markit US PMI data, consumer confidence in existing home sales

Canada retail sales 4 June will be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT. The month-to-month estimate is for a 24.5% increase for the headline number with Ex Auto expected to rise by 14.9%

The Markit US manufacturing, service and composite PMI indices for August (preliminary) will be released at 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT. Manufacturing is expected to rise to 52.0 from 50.9 last month. Services PMI is expected to rise to 51.0 from 50.0 last month. The composite index does not have a estimate but came in at 50.3 in July

At 10 AM ET/1400 GMT EU consumer confidence for August is expected to show a -15.0 reading which was on par with the preliminary estimate



Finally also at 10 AM ET July existing home sales are expected to show a rise to 5.41M annualized pace vs. 4.72M last month. Month-to-month increase is expected to show a 14.6% rise vs. 20.7 last month



The weekly Baker Hughes recount statistics will be released at its usual 2 PM slot on Friday with total rig counts expected to decline once again 2239 from 244. The oil rig counts are also expected lower at 170 vs. 172.





